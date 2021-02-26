Feds: Illinois man with basement arsenal allegedly sold military gear, ammunition and gas-canister launcher

ADDISON — An Addison businessman who allegedly advocated overthrowing the government and kept an arsenal of weapons in his basement is facing federal charges alleging he sold a high-powered gas-canister launcher and ammunition to an undercover agent earlier this month.

Michael Frobouck, 65, was charged in a criminal complaint made public this week with possession of an illegal destructive device. He has since been released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and is due in court again March 5, records show.

According to the complaint, an informant told the FBI in November that Frobouck “has expressed a desire to raise an army and take the country back” and also had referred to various politicians as “enemy combatants.” Frobouck’s Facebook profile contains numerous posts supporting former President Donald Trump and calling for the potential use force to keep him in power.

The informant had gone to the FBI after visiting Frobouck’s home in the 1000 block of South Ellsworth Avenue on Nov. 25 and seeing a gun vault in the basement where Frobouck kept rifles and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to the complaint.