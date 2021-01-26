Feds investigating Pritzker EPA for approving new scrap shredder

On Monday, an agency spokeswoman said the administration will “work with the U.S. EPA and involved parties to resolve the complaint.”

RMG called the neighborhood petitions “a desperate effort to stop a legally qualified business from operating pursuant to rigorous controls and conditions.”

Despite the federal scrutiny, Lightfoot aides have shown no signs they will block RMG from shredding scrap on the former Republic Steel property along the Calumet River. Set back from Avenue O at 116th Street, the shredder and scrap yard are within sight of Washington High School, where state monitoring equipment routinely detects some of the city’s dirtiest air.

The surrounding neighborhood includes the city’s latest federal Superfund site, as well as dozens of yards contaminated with toxic manganese and lead pollution traced to past and present industries.

Adding another polluter violates the civil rights of people who live nearby, community groups allege in their petitions to HUD and the U.S. EPA.

The groups note that the North Side operation, known as General Iron Industries, had a long history of violating clean air and hazardous waste laws.