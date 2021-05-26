Feds say Illinois trucking boss paid $280,000 in bribes to secure contracts from national firm

CHICAGO — A Park Ridge trucking boss has been charged in federal court in Chicago with paying at least $280,000 in bribes to a national transportation firm executive in order to secure millions of dollars in contracts.
A criminal complaint made public Tuesday charged Ilija Ristik, 43, with honest-services wire fraud, court records show.
Ristik, who also goes by the name “Iko,” was arrested Monday and ordered released on a recognizance bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Cox, according to court records.
Ristik’s attorney, Robert Fisher, said Wednesday that his client was innocent and that he was “very surprised” that the person who allegedly accepted the bribes has not been charged.
“We intend to fight these charges in court,” Fisher said.
Illinois man pleads guilty in 1992 murder years after DNA linked him to crime and exonerated another
According to the 19-page complaint, Ristik paid at least $280,000 in bribes from November 2018 to December 2019 to Individual A, the vice president of intermodal for an Arkansas company identified in the charges only as Victim Company A.
Victim Company A is “one of the largest surface transportation, delivery, and logistics companies” in the country, with about $9.2 billion in operating revenue in 2019, the charges stated. As vice president, Individual A oversaw all truck and rail container traffic in the Chicago and Midwest regions.
Though the company was not identified, details provided in the complaint show it is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.
Beginning in 2018, Individual A started making plans to leave the company and strike out as an entrepreneur — including forming his own company in the trucking industry — and “saw working with Ristik as an opportunity to build such a venture,” according to the complaint.
As part of that plan, he made in agreement with Ristik to accept $5,000 a week in “consulting” fees in exchange for steering lucrative contracts from Victim Company A to several of Ristik’s companies, which were based in Chicago, Des Plaines, Justice and in Florida, according to the charges.
Ristik at first issued the payments by check, but later he began making them via QuickPay transfers directly to Individual A’s newly formed consulting firm, the complaint stated.
Meanwhile, Ristik’s business with Arkansas-based company exploded. One of his firms saw volume nearly triple in late 2018, from approximately 830 loads the prior month to 2,187 loads, resulting in a revenue increase of about a $1 million, the complaint stated.
Individual A was fired by Victim Company A in December 2019 after he was interviewed about the suspicious payments from Ristik and falsely described them as payments on a personal loan, the charges stated.
When the FBI interviewed Individual A in June 2020, he said the money was related to a tequila business venture he had started with Ristik, according to the complaint.
Individual A has not been charged, and is cooperating with investigators “in the hopes of a charging and/or sentencing benefit,” though prosecutors have made no promises, according to the complaint.