Feds say Illinois trucking boss paid $280,000 in bribes to secure contracts from national firm

Though the company was not identified, details provided in the complaint show it is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

Beginning in 2018, Individual A started making plans to leave the company and strike out as an entrepreneur — including forming his own company in the trucking industry — and “saw working with Ristik as an opportunity to build such a venture,” according to the complaint.

As part of that plan, he made in agreement with Ristik to accept $5,000 a week in “consulting” fees in exchange for steering lucrative contracts from Victim Company A to several of Ristik’s companies, which were based in Chicago, Des Plaines, Justice and in Florida, according to the charges.

Ristik at first issued the payments by check, but later he began making them via QuickPay transfers directly to Individual A’s newly formed consulting firm, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, Ristik’s business with Arkansas-based company exploded. One of his firms saw volume nearly triple in late 2018, from approximately 830 loads the prior month to 2,187 loads, resulting in a revenue increase of about a $1 million, the complaint stated.