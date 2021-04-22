Fired Metro East officials sue cities over two-year corruption investigation

Two former Madison County administrators who were fired by the county board last year have filed a lawsuit against several metro-east cities they say contributed to the investigation that caused them to lose their jobs.

The civil lawsuit filed last week by former County Administrator Doug Hulme and Information Technology Director Robert Dorman states that four metro-east cities whose police officers participated in the county's anti-corruption task force led to the county's firing of the two in April 2020.

Dorman and Hulme were accused of accessing employee emails for political gain and leveraging information in a pay-for-play scheme. The Illinois Attorney General's office declined to file charges, but the county board voted to fire them nearly unanimously in April 2020. Both say through their lawsuit that firing denied them due process.

Hulme and Dorman are seeking damages from Edwardsville, Alton, Granite City and Collinsville for two counts; one count for tortious interference and one count of retaliatory discharge.

Officials with the four cities either declined or did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The pair are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 and have asked for a trial by jury.