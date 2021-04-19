First grader shot 6 times, Chicago police investigating if father was target

At some point during the barrage of gunfire, the Infiniti rolled forward and “crashed into the McDonalds intercom system in the drive-thru after being struck by multiple” bullets, the report said.

The gunmen then got back into the Audi, which sped off west on Roosevelt and south on Sawyer Avenue.

An officer from the Harrison police district who responded pulled the child from the Infiniti upon arrival, the report states.

It also said the 29-year-old she was with was Jaslyn’s father, who police indicated may have been the target of the shooting because of gang affiliation.

Investigators recovered private surveillance video as well as city surveillance video, according to the report. No description of the gunmen had been released as of Monday morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those who commented on the shooting on social media. The mayor said she is “heartbroken and angered” by the fatal shooting, adding that it was an “unthinkable act of violence.”

The Chicago Teachers Union on Twitter posted about Jaslyn Adams twice Monday. One tweet noted that she had been a Cameron Elementary School student, and the second implored people to pray for “the entire school community.”