Police were looking for the person who pushed a 57-year-old fisherman into Lake Michigan on Wednesday night in the Loop.

Good Samaritans helped the man out of the water and he wasn’t injured in the attack, which happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Jackson Drive, police said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The only description police gave for the person responsible was an “unknown male,” and a motive was not made clear.

No arrests have been made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0