For years, Illinois has promised to clear a backlog of rape kits. So why are victims still waiting?

Her bloodstained clothes. A necklace. Her DNA.

Lisette thinks about everything taken from her the night she says she was assaulted. She wonders where it all is. She pictures the evidence box on a shelf, in a warehouse, deteriorating.

“It’s just going to sit there and rot,” said Lisette, 40, who asked that her first name only be used because she is a sexual assault survivor.

The evidence was collected in a Chicago emergency room last August, after Lisette said she awoke naked and bloody in her apartment. She believes she was drugged.

A detective told her the wait to get evidence from her rape kit test could be two years.

“I just stared at her and said, ‘What do you mean it’s two years?’”

The rape kit in Lisette’s case is among thousands of pieces of evidence languishing as they await DNA testing in the state of Illinois.

An excruciatingly slow turnaround on evidence processing is not new, but it remains urgently troubling to advocates who say waiting so long compounds trauma and imperils prosecutions as memories fade and victims struggle to move forward.