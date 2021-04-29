Former Chicago alderman indicted

Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging he spent cash from a political fund he controlled on sports tickets, travel, meals and other personal expenses.

Munoz, 56, who retired in 2019, was charged in an indictment with 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. An arraignment in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.

Reached by telephone, Munoz declined to comment.

His indictment came just an hour after his former colleague Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was charged in a separate case with filing false tax returns and lying to federal investigators looking into the collapse of a Bridgeport bank.

According to the charges, Munoz used cash from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus to pay a relative’s college tuition and other personal expenses, including jewelry, clothing, cellphones, vacations, sports tickets and airline tickets. Munoz served as chairman of the CPRC and performed the duties of its treasurer.

He allegedly took the money by making direct cash withdrawals from the PAC and also transferring some funds from CPRC to another political fund he controlled — Citizens for Munoz — and then into his personal checking account, the charges stated.