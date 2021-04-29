Former Chicago alderman indicted

Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging he spent cash from a political fund he controlled on sports tickets, travel, meals and other personal expenses.
Munoz, 56, who retired in 2019, was charged in an indictment with 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. An arraignment in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.
Reached by telephone, Munoz declined to comment.
His indictment came just an hour after his former colleague Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was charged in a separate case with filing false tax returns and lying to federal investigators looking into the collapse of a Bridgeport bank.
According to the charges, Munoz used cash from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus to pay a relative’s college tuition and other personal expenses, including jewelry, clothing, cellphones, vacations, sports tickets and airline tickets. Munoz served as chairman of the CPRC and performed the duties of its treasurer.
He allegedly took the money by making direct cash withdrawals from the PAC and also transferring some funds from CPRC to another political fund he controlled — Citizens for Munoz — and then into his personal checking account, the charges stated.
Munoz tried to hide the fraud by lying to the Illinois State Board of Elections, staff members and contractors of the CPRC, the indictment stated.
Munoz was appointed alderman by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1993. Munoz, at one point the longest-tenured Latino alderman, announced his retirement from the City Council in July 2018 and said he wouldn’t seek reelection.
He was a vocal supporter of Jesus “Chuy” Garcia over Rahm Emanuel in the 2015 mayoral election. Munoz was part of the council’s Progressive Reform Caucus, representing a Southwest Side ward centered on Little Village.
Munoz was the City Council’s youngest member when he first became an alderman in 1993, according to his official city biography. Munoz charted an independent course as an alderman, at times defying the now-disgraced and defunct Hispanic Democratic Organization that was one of Daley’s strongest backers.
In 2010, Munoz said he was an alcoholic six months before the City Council election, saying he drank excessively after work, but not in the mornings and afternoons. He was reelected twice thereafter.
Munoz, who served out his term, invoked another long-serving, now-indicted alderman when discussing his retirement.
“I don’t suffer from founder-itis or incumbent-itis like (Ed) Burke,” he added, referring to the powerful longtime alderman, whose Southwest Side political organization Munoz has opposed. “I don’t have to be here when I’m 72 years old.”