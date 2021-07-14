Former Chicago principal hit with federal charges

A former Chicago Public Schools elementary school principal has been arrested on federal charges alleging a seven-year scheme to have employees file for overtime they didn’t work and kick back at least $200,000 to her.

Sarah Jackson Abedelal, 57, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on an indictment charging her with 10 counts of wire fraud.

Abedelal was the principal of Brenneman Elementary School in the Buena Park neighborhood for about 12 years until 2019, when the CPS Inspector General began investigating the alleged scheme. She could not immediately be reached for comment, and an attorney for her was not yet listed on the court docket.

According to the 18-page indictment, Abedelal and several administrative underlings at Brennaman, including the assistant principal, a clerk and a business manager, ran the scheme over a seven-year period beginning in 2012. None of the other administrators has been criminally charged, and they not identified by name in the indictment.

Abedelal told employees that she would sign off on overtime that they never worked, and that the extra money they received would be used to pay legitimate school expenses incurred by the school, when she was actually using it for her own purposes, according to the charges.

Abedelal had the employees withdraw the unearned overtime in cash on the day their paychecks were deposited. She’d then meet with them individually in her office or classrooms to collect the cash, the indictment alleged.

To conceal the scheme, Abedelal allegedly used the cash to buy money orders at a currency exchange, which she then used to pay personal expenses, including the mortgage on her home, the indictment stated.

As part of the charges, prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of Abdelal’s four-bedroom home in the 6500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, in the Woodlawn neighborhood, court records show.

Each count of wire fraud carries up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

Chicago Public Schools had no immediate comment Wednesday.

Brenneman, in the 4200 block of North Clarendon Avenue, serves just over 400 Kindergarten through 8th Grade students. The school’s motto is, “Where high standards and excellence are the expectations,” according to its web site.

In 2017, Abedelal was picked for CPS’ Independent Schools Principal program, which allows “high-performing principals” to run their schools with less oversight from the central office and rewards them with additional independence to lead their schools.

At least 90 principals have been selected for the program, which launched in 2015 under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The charges against Abedelal marked yet another black eye for CPS, one of the nation’s largest school districts, which has been beset for years by mismanagement and budget and labor woes.

Last year, a former top aide to district CEO Janice Jackson pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about whether he passed secret bid information about a massive $1 billion custodial contract to an operative working for one of the bidders.

Pedro Soto, 45, who resigned as Jackson’s chief of staff before he was charged in August, is cooperating with investigators as he awaits sentencing.

