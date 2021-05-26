 Skip to main content
Former chief of staff to Michael Madigan charged with lying to federal grand jury in ComEd probe
Illinois Madigan Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes

In this May 10, 2011, file photo, Timothy Mapes, chief of staff for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Madigan, was indicted Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving Madigan and the state's largest electric utility, ComEd. Mapes, of Springfield is charged with making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Mapes has been one of the closest allies of Madigan. 

 SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to Speaker Michael Madigan, was indicted Wednesday on charges of lying to a federal grand jury investigating allegations of bribery by Commonwealth Edison.

Mapes, who was ousted by Madigan three years ago amid a sexual harassment scandal, was charged with one count each of perjury and obstruction of justice. An arraignment date had not yet been set.

The charges allege Mapes repeatedly lied to the grand jury during an appearance on March 31 when asked about Madigan’s relationship with his longtime confidante Michael McClain, who has been charged with orchestrating the bribery scheme on behalf of ComEd to win Madigan’s assistance with state legislation.

Mapes lied to the panel even though he’d been granted immunity from prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and was told by the Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that he must testify truthfully or possibly face criminal charges for perjury, according to the indictment.

The charges against Mapes marked the latest in a still-active investigation that also threatens to ensnare Madigan, who was the nation’s longest-serving state House leader before stepping down in January as pressure from the investigation was mounting.

Madigan has not been charged with wrongdoing.

In addition to McClain and Mapes, the grand jury has also indicted former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, and Jay Doherty, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

Mapes, meanwhile, was long considered Madigan’s gatekeeper and hatchet man, leaving in his wake unhappy staffers and legislators.

In addition to serving as Madigan’s chief of staff, Mapes was executive director of the Madigan-run Democratic Party of Illinois and served for eight years as the chief clerk of the House.

Madigan ousted him in the summer of 2018 when a minute clerk working for Mapes accused him of sexual harassment along with a lack of concern about abusive behavior. A legislative inspector general recommended that he be banned from serving in state government.

The sexual harassment allegations against Mapes were leveled in an explosive news conference in Chicago only days after the 2018 spring session closed down and at the height of the #MeToo movement that rocked Springfield.

