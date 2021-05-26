Former chief of staff to Michael Madigan charged with lying to federal grand jury in ComEd probe

CHICAGO — Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff to Speaker Michael Madigan, was indicted Wednesday on charges of lying to a federal grand jury investigating allegations of bribery by Commonwealth Edison.

Mapes, who was ousted by Madigan three years ago amid a sexual harassment scandal, was charged with one count each of perjury and obstruction of justice. An arraignment date had not yet been set.

The charges allege Mapes repeatedly lied to the grand jury during an appearance on March 31 when asked about Madigan’s relationship with his longtime confidante Michael McClain, who has been charged with orchestrating the bribery scheme on behalf of ComEd to win Madigan’s assistance with state legislation.

Mapes lied to the panel even though he’d been granted immunity from prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and was told by the Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that he must testify truthfully or possibly face criminal charges for perjury, according to the indictment.

The charges against Mapes marked the latest in a still-active investigation that also threatens to ensnare Madigan, who was the nation’s longest-serving state House leader before stepping down in January as pressure from the investigation was mounting.