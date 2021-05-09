Former Illinois Secretary of State administrator sentenced in fraud case

SPRINGFIELD — A former Illinois Secretary of State office administrator and supervisor of vehicle services was sentenced last week for her part in defrauding that office and the Illinois Department of Revenue of nearly $350,000.

Candace Wanzo, 58, of Centralia, was sentenced to 18 months each on two counts of theft and one count of fraud in federal court in Springfield. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Wanzo pleaded guilty in November. A second count of fraud and a third count of theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Wanzo was ordered to pay more than $72,500 in restitution.

Wanzo resigned from her office in 2018, a year after she was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was opened up against by the Secretary of State's office.

Wanzo oversaw the public service center in the Howlett Building where vehicle owners can pay title and registration fees, apply and pay for license plates and make sales tax payments for vehicles.

From around 2008 and for a nearly nine-year period, Wanzo stole sales tax payments from those fees and then concealed the theft by replacing stolen funds with title and registration fees from other vehicle owners.