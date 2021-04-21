Former SIU student health director medical license now in question

CARBONDALE — Ted Grace's Illinois medical license is now in question after he surrendered his Ohio medical license this month following an investigation into his handling of allegations of sexual abuse against another physician at Ohio State University.

Grace's departure as Southern Illinois University Carbondale's director of Student Health Services was announced last week.

That came at the same time as it came to light that he had surrendered his license to the State Medical Board of Ohio — which stemmed from his oversight of Richard Strauss, a serial predator and former Ohio State University physician, in the 1990s.

Grace was notified last July of the investigation by the Ohio medical board. A similar complaint has been filed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In a complaint filed Monday, the state department asks that Grace either have his Illinois license revoked, suspended or that he otherwise be reprimanded for his actions in Ohio.