Former teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse

EDWARDSVILLE — A former Alton Middle School teacher has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a student between 1998 and 2000.

William C. Ingersoll, 53, was charged in May 2019 with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Thursday he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation with sex offender treatment, according to a spokesman for the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

As a result of the conviction, Ingersoll must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The plea agreement was reached in consultation with the victim, who appeared in court and read an impact statement.

According to information released at the time of the arrest, Alton Police became aware of the incident when the victim reached out to a former trusted high school teacher about having a sexual relationship with Ingersoll the previous fall after learning of another teacher charged with sex crimes.

The investigation included multiple interviews which spanned multiple states and the execution of a search warrant.

