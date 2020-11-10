Fulton County man shot dead by officers was armed with BB gun, Illinois State Police say

LEWISTOWN — A man police officers shot to death last week in Lewistown brandished a BB gun designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun, authorities stated Tuesday.

Justin L. Hammack pointed the gun at his head, then at the officers, who then opened fire, according to the Illinois State Police.

The injured Hammack, 26, of Lewistown then was transported to Graham Hospital in Canton, where he was pronounced dead Nov. 4.

State Police released some initial findings about the shooting, which they are investigating, per state law regarding such incidents that involve officers. The Journal Star had posed inquiries on several of the topics to State Police last Thursday.

A Fulton County sheriff's deputy and a Lewistown police officer were searching that Wednesday night for Hammack, who was wanted for resisting a peace officer. The State Police didn't provide details about that incident.

The officers found Hammack about 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street. That's when and where Hammack pulled the black weapon.

Previously, the sheriff's office stated the incident did not take place inside a residence.