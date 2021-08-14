Funeral services announced for slain Chicago police Officer Ella French

Funeral services for Chicago police Officer Ella French will be held next week, officials announced Friday.

A wake will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple, 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, also at St. Rita. Interment will be private.

French was fatally shot late Saturday and her partner was seriously wounded after they conducted a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. Her partner remains hospitalized.

Two brothers were charged in the shooting. Emonte Morgan faces charges including murder and attempted murder, and Eric Morgan faces weapons charges and an obstruction of justice charge. Cook County prosecutors said Emonte Morgan shot the officers, then handed the gun to his brother, who ran to a nearby yard where he was held by residents until police arrived.

French became an officer in April 2018. She was working with the Community Safety Team when she was killed.

“During her short but courageous career, Officer French earned a Department Commendation, a Physical Fitness Award and 14 Honorable Mentions,” police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement announcing the arrangements. “I encourage all Department members to join in paying tribute to Officer Ella G. French.”

French is survived by her mother and four brothers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0