Girl, 11, seriously wounded in Chicago shooting from car

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago near the end of a weekend that saw at least 60 people wounded in shootings across the city, police said.

The girl was shot in the back Sunday night when witnesses said they saw someone open fire from a red vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood on the city's South Side, police said.

She was taken by a relative to a hospital and was said to be in serious condition, police said.

Ashley Santiago said she was enjoying the night breeze in front of her home when she heard the gunshots that wounded the girl.

"We can't really let our kids come out and come play because stuff like this is happening," she told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Calling gun violence in America "a blemish on our character as a nation,” President Joe Biden announced six executive actions in April 2021 aimed at addressing the proliferation of what he says is an epidemic in the U.S.

The girl was among at least 60 people shot, six of them fatally, between 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing data compiled from police information.

Those shooting victims included eight people who were standing on a street corner when they were wounded early Sunday as occupants of a passing vehicle opened fire on them, police said.

A 15-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. He was hospitalized and initially had his condition stabilized, police said.

The boy told officers he was standing outside when he heard several gunshots and felt pain from being shot.

