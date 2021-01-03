 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl, 16, in critical condition after being shot 4 times early Sunday in Englewood
0 comments
topical

Girl, 16, in critical condition after being shot 4 times early Sunday in Englewood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caution Tape

CHIAGO — A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot four times early Sunday on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The teenager had been walking to a friend’s house about 3:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood when she heard a series of gunshots and felt pain, according to investigators. Authorities said she suffered one gunshot wound to her right side and three more in her pelvic area.

Wisconsin police monitor recreational marijuana in Illinois

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was stabilized but she remained listed in critical condition, officials said.

No arrests had been made and police did not immediately release additional details, including whether there was a detailed description of the shooter or shooters available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jailed 33 years for buried-alive suffocation murder, Nancy Rish using Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s words against him in latest bid for freedom
Crime-and-courts

Jailed 33 years for buried-alive suffocation murder, Nancy Rish using Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s words against him in latest bid for freedom

For decades, Nancy Rish’s attorneys have unsuccessfully tried to wipe away her life sentence for aiding in the murder of a Kankakee businessman who suffocated after being buried alive. Now her latest bid for freedom turns in part on the words of the very public official who’s trying to keep her locked up for helping to kill Stephen Small in 1987.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News