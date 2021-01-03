Girl, 16, in critical condition after being shot 4 times early Sunday in Englewood

KATHERINE ROSENBERG-DOUGLAS
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
CHIAGO — A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot four times early Sunday on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The teenager had been walking to a friend’s house about 3:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood when she heard a series of gunshots and felt pain, according to investigators. Authorities said she suffered one gunshot wound to her right side and three more in her pelvic area.
She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was stabilized but she remained listed in critical condition, officials said.
No arrests had been made and police did not immediately release additional details, including whether there was a detailed description of the shooter or shooters available.
Fun in the snow 1 010321.JPG
Locals have fun on Sunday in the snow in Nelson Park.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
