Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggests ‘defund the police’ is a messaging obstacle to get police reforms

Requiring police officers to be licensed by the state, much like barbers or nurses, is one of several possible ways to increase accountability, Pritzker said.

“It’s a way to take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job,” he said.

Pritzker said his administration will work with members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and “others who are allies” on a package of police and criminal justice reform measures. Early this year, the governor laid out an agenda that included phasing out cash bail and diverting low-level drug offenders to substance abuse treatment, but those issues never took off in the General Assembly’s pandemic-shortened spring session.

A handful of members in the House Black Caucus have called for a special session to address police accountability and other issues brought into sharper focus by Floyd’s death, but legislative leaders have been noncommittal. Pritzker has been reluctant to use his authority to call lawmakers back to Springfield, preferring to leave the decision in the hands of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago and Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park.