Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly Rockford bowling alley attack

In this detail of a video conference screen, Duke Webb, accused of a December shooting that killed three and injured three, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford.
SCOTT P. YATES, ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR VIA AP
ROCKFORD — An Army special forces sergeant pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Judge Joseph G. McGraw, on the screen in the upper left square, listens as Duke Webb, bottom square, is arraigned at Winnebago County Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Rockford.
SCOTT P. YATES, ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR VIA AP
Webb, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 attack at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Prosecutors say he killed 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff, both of Rockford, and 65-year-old Thomas Furseth, of Machesney Park. They say he also wounded two teenagers and a 62-year-old man.
Authorities said the attack seemed to be a random act of violence and an attorney for Webb, Elizabeth Bucko, has said the Green Beret may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to Army service information, Webb was deployed to Afghanistan four times. The most recent deployment ended in July.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea briefs reporters at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, O’Shea said during a news conference. A subsequent tweet from the police department said a suspect was in custody. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford police work on the ground-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate on the outdoor deck of a second-floor bar area after a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
People speak with Rockford police at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, walks to a media staging area at the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Illinois State Police, center, and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)
Scott P. Yates
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Webb allegedly opened fire inside bowling alley Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday, killing three people and wounding others.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Webb allegedly opened fire inside Rockford bowling alley Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, killing three people and wounding three others.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
This booking photo provided by Winnebago County Sheriff's Office shows Duke Webb. Authorities say Webb, a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Ill.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office via AP
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Webb allegedly opened fire inside bowling alley Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, killing three people and wounding three others.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara talks about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Authorities said Sunday, Duke Webb, of Florida, has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in Saturday's shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley stands by as authorities talk about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Hanley said Sunday, Duke Webb, of Florida, has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in Saturday's shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, center, listens as Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida, during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Webb, has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in Saturday's shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara talks about the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before during a news conference at Rockford Police Department District 3 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Authorities said Sunday, Duke Webb, of Florida, has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in Saturday's shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP
