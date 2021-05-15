Gun used in deadly Chicago-area shootings has long history

CHICAGO — A gun that a man used to kill five people in January shootings in Chicago and a nearby suburb was used in as many five other shootings since 2009, according to a published report.

The Chicago Tribune reported Saturday that documents released to the paper in response to an open records request revealed that shell casings and ballistic tests were used in the other shootings on the city's South Side that left five people injured, though none died.

Jason Nightengale, 32, of Chicago, used the weapon to shoot seven people over a period of four hours on Jan. 9, killing five of them, before officers in Evanston just north of the city killed him during a shootout.

The documents do not show how and when Nightengale obtained the .45-caliber Glock 21 semiautomatic handgun that he used to go on what police have called a random string of shootings. But they indicate that the gun was first used in a shooting a little more than two years after it was legally sold in late 2006 at Chuck's Gun Shop in the south suburb of Riverdale to a man in his late 20s, according to the paper.