Hate mail sent to DuSable Museum threatens Biden, Kamala Harris and Obama family, officials say

The Secret Service is investigating six threatening letters sent to the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago that mention President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Obama family, among others, according to the museum.

DuSablereceived the first letter Jan. 22, two days after Biden and Harris were sworn into office. Since then, the museum has received five additional letters, the most recent one arriving Friday.

The Secret Service said in a statement that it “does not confirm the existence or absence of a potentially ongoing investigation.”

Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the museum, said DuSable is “no stranger to racial hate mail.” As the oldest independent Black museum in the country, DuSable is a “symbol” of a truth-telling institution sharing Black stories and history, Irmer said.

This time, though, is different, Irmer said. Not only is it the first time Irmer knows of that the museum has received six letters from what appears to be the same sender, but it also threatened the president, vice president and other elected officials, Irmer said.

The letters also reference House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Mitch McConnell and Elizabeth Warren, among others.