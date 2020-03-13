You are the owner of this article.
Have you seen this man? Normal police say he's a suspect in retail theft
Have you seen this man? Normal police say he's a suspect in retail theft

Menards

In this image released by the Normal Police Department on Friday, an image from a Menards surveillance camera in Normal is shown. The police said the man is a suspect in a retail theft. 

 PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — Normal police on Friday released an image of a man they say is a suspect in a retail theft.

The incident happened at the Menards in Normal. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 454-9535 or email sbachman@normal.org.

