Have you seen this man? Normal police say he's a suspect in retail theft

The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois now totals 32, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Seven cases were added Thursday.
“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” said department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
About 29% of the cases in Illinois are travel associated, about 44% are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community, the agency said. While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94% are in isolation either at home or in the hospital. At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.
The Department of Public Health said those with coronavirus are:
Chicago
• 40s - female
• Youth - male
Kane County
• 70s - male
Cook County
• 70s - female
• 70s – female
• 50s - male
McHenry County
• 60s - man
In the United States, more than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 40 had died as of Thursday evening. About 128,000 people have been infected globally.