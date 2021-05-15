He helped free 15 innocent people in Illinois from prison. Now he's focused on family.

John Grayson was exonerated in 2012 after two Aurora police officers developed information that Grayson had been innocent of the crime that had put him in prison for 12 years.

Seven months after Hanlon taking up the case, Grayson walked from the Kane County courthouse a free man.

"That case impressed me because (the prosecution and law enforcement) were starting to get it," Hanlon said. "Every case has its own I-can't-believe-that-happened-factor. Every single one. It's not just about false confessions and bad eyewitness testimony. There's just some incredible human factors that go into them and existential factors that go into every single case."

Earlier this year, the IIP won Norman Propst, formerly of Chicago, a pardon from Gov. JB Pritzker.

Propst, who was wrongfully convicted twice in Illinois, was working as a community organizer in Georgia, helping to co-found an Atlanta chapter of Black Lives Matter. Propst's convictions made it difficult for him to return to college to try to earn a social work degree, Hanlon said.

"This guy absolutely stole my heart," Hanlon said. "He's been out of prison for a long time and his case doesn't meet our criteria, but his message is so inspiring that it's a great story for the IIP to tell."