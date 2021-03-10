Homeless man convicted in death of off-duty Chicago cop sentenced to 65 years in prison

And while Battle was at a disadvantage representing himself he clearly had a good grasp of the issues and could analyze them thoughtfully, Clancy said.

“I’m not discounting the mental health journey he’s had,” Clancy said. “I’m also noting his performance approximately four months after that (at trial).”

Clancy gave Battle 50 years for the first-degree murder, 10 for the aggravated battery and five years on the counts of aggravated discharge.

Battle got an attorney after his conviction: Assistant Public Defender Ed Koziboski, who on Tuesday asked for leniency, noting Battle’s history of serious mental health issues and saying that even the legal minimum sentence would likely amount to life in prison.

“Jovan back in 2019 was a drunk, high, mentally ill, shattered human being living on the streets of Chicago,” Koziboski said. “In an impulsive moment, 30 seconds at the most, (he) comes into contact with Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington.”

Prosecutors allege that on that night in March 2019, Jackson and Washington had been involved in an altercation with a group of Hispanic men at a River North McDonald’s and then returned to the area seeking revenge.