Hospital CEO embroiled in Trump Tower vaccinations controversy is suspended

CHICAGO — The CEO of Loretto Hospital will be suspended for two weeks without pay, but the disciplinary action is on hold until officials can find a replacement for the Chicago hospital’s second-in-command, who resigned last week, a hospital spokeswoman said late Monday.

The decision to suspend CEO George Miller was made more than a week ago, the spokeswoman said Tuesday morning, clarifying a statement made Monday night that it was made weeks ago. The delay in his two-week suspension was necessary to ensure the hospital has leadership while officials launch a search to fill the vacancy left by Dr. Anosh Ahmed, Loretto’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, who resigned last week.

Earlier this month, Loretto acknowledged improperly vaccinating workers at Trump Tower downtown while also saying it improperly gave shots to Cook County judges. The stories, first reported by Block Club Chicago and WBEZ, have drawn negative attention to the West Side hospital, which has said it was mistaken about the rules.

In addition, the Loretto spokeswoman on Monday confirmed “a request by a hospital partner to vaccinate a terminally ill woman and nine other individuals, including (the ill woman’s) family members, was made in late January and was approved by a former executive who is no longer employed at Loretto.”