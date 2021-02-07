How the death of a Rockford woman who died after reporting abuse exposed weakness in justice system

Perpetrators are often skilled manipulators who exercise power, control and "abusive tactics to discourage (victims) from continuing to engage in the system," Cacciapaglia said.

"This case is illustrative of the worst possible outcome of a survivor's experience with any part of our system as they are trying to recover or escape a domestic violence situation," Cacciapaglia said. "It's similar to hundreds of stories we have heard from other survivors over the past three years, though the majority did not end in a homicide."

Bagnuolo was out of Winnebago County Jail on bail after having been arrested in the days before Correa-Rios was killed.

First, Bagnuolo was released on $1,000 bail Aug. 6 after being arrested on domestic battery and other charges. And again he was released on $3,500 bail Oct. 28 after being charged with violating an order of protection Correa-Rios had obtained for violating terms of his bond.

Correa-Rios wrote in the court documents that Bagnuolo was incensed that she had pursued charges. She said the first time she sought an order of protection in July, she was too frightened to show up at a hearing to seek an extension. This time she was more determined to follow through.