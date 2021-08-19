Hundreds turn out to pay respects to slain Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Chicago lowered its flags Wednesday as hundreds of people lined up at a church to honor a police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The visitation at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for Officer Ella French was scheduled to last until 9 p.m. A funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the same South Side church on Thursday. Cardinal Blase Cupich will deliver the homily at the funeral Mass.

The 29-year-old officer was killed and another officer was critically injured on Aug. 7 when a man riding in a vehicle that the officers had pulled over because of an expired license plate opened fire.

The suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Monty Morgan, was shot in the abdomen by a third officer. He was later charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who prosecutors have said was driving the vehicle, was also arrested. He faces gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge. Both were being held in Cook County Jail without bail.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun that was used to kill French faces federal gun charges.

