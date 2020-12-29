If your cheese contains fillers, it’s not ’100% grated Parmesan,’ Illinois appellate court rules

A federal appellate court has sided with consumers in a false advertising suit against several major makers of grated Parmesan cheese, sending the companies back to court nearly five years after a news story sparked a wave of litigation when it revealed people might be sprinkling wood pulp onto their pasta.

A two-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, in Chicago, on Dec. 7 reversed the ruling of a district court judge who had dismissed the false advertising claims against Kraft Heinz, Wal-Mart, Jewel-Osco owner Albertsons, SuperValu and manufacturer ICCO-Cheese.

At issue is the labeling of canisters of grated Parmesan cheese that also contain cellulose to prevent caking or potassium sorbate to prevent mold. Some of those canisters advertise “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” on the front packaging while listing the added ingredients on the back.

Dozens of lawsuits were filed in 2016 alleging that labeling those products as “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” violated state consumer protection laws, after a Bloomberg story that year revealed that some brands contained upward of 8% cellulose, a food additive made of wood fiber.