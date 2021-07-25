 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Illinois accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — An accountant from suburban Chicago has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud last year, federal prosecutors said Friday.

According to the statement from the Northern District of Illinois' U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the 55-year-old man stole more than $1.1 million from four companies by writing checks to himself, his wife and fake companies he had created.

Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

He separately stole more than $70,000 from three lenders, claiming that the owner of one of the companies personally guaranteed the loans.

Prosecutors said the man also used company credit cards to withdraw money from ATMs and make personal purchases.

U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo also on Wednesday ordered the man to pay back the $1.1 million to his victims as part of his sentence.

NOAA released these two satellite images showing the grey smoke (the white is cloud cover) from western fires that are enveloping most of the continental U.S.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How blacksmiths forge a Damascus steel knife

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News