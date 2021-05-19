Illinois attorney general on Champaign officer death: 'May his memory be a blessing'

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he was told about the shooting death of a Champaign officer Wednesday "as I was meeting with federal and local prosecutors and other law enforcement authorities to focus on how we can collaborate to fight the increase of violent crime in Central Illinois."
Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, authorities said. He was responding to a domestic distriburance at an apartment complex and a suspect opened fire, police said.
"I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Chris Oberheim. Officer Oberheim lost his life today serving his community, and we honor his bravery. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved him," Raoul said.
The shootout happened days after Cobb said he feared that a shooting involving police could happen because the city is dealing with an increase in gun violence.
"These events should serve as a reminder to all that police officers go to work each day not knowing if they will return home to their families," Raoul said.
'Heartbreaking loss': Reaction to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim
U.S. Rep. @RodneyDavis
Please pray for the family of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. His life was senselessly taken today while he was doing his job & keeping his community safe. We owe so much to law enforcement. Please also pray for the other officer who was shot & is in stable condition. https://t.co/VrkDEnkQET— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) May 19, 2021
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet
@SagesAthletics
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oberheim Family, the families of Monticello, our @sages_softball program and the @ChampaignPD during this awful tragedy. Please pray for our family and all families of police officers near and far. Thank you for your service #RIP703 pic.twitter.com/SQiDyCToRz— Sages Athletics (@SagesAthletics) May 19, 2021
Illinois state Sen. @DanMcConchie
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim tragically died this morning after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance. Please join me in praying for his family as well as for the full recovery of the other officer also shot at the scene. https://t.co/9fR4WSxjvK— Dan McConchie (@DanMcConchie) May 19, 2021
Champaign Fire @ChiefGaryLudwig
My heart aches this morning for our @ChampaignPD— Gary Ludwig (@ChiefGaryLudwig) May 19, 2021
brothers & sisters in blue after one of their own was shot & killed in the line of duty early this morning after responding to a domestic dispute. Please keep Officer Oberheim's family & our officers in your thoughts & prayers pic.twitter.com/duikPGnFzs
Illinois State Fire Marshal @ILFireMarshal
The OSFM is saddened to learn about the passing of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Oberheim's family, friends and his brothers and sisters of the Champaign Police Department. pic.twitter.com/P2vjnpDDj7— Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal (@ILFireMarshal) May 19, 2021
@ErikaHarold
Heartbreaking loss for the family of Champaign police officer Christopher Oberheim and for our community as a whole. I pray God would comfort Officer Oberheim's loved ones, protect those who faithfully serve, + bring peace to our community. https://t.co/UnRvasqMJ0— Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) May 19, 2021
@MonticelloCUSD
RIP Officer Chris Oberheim #703https://t.co/XhMzng4hTj pic.twitter.com/IndUw0ZMZg— Vic Zimmerman (@MonticelloCUSD) May 19, 2021
@ILAttyGeneral
AG Raoul issues statement on the death of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. https://t.co/GKCwV2K5YL— IL Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) May 19, 2021
@GreenfieldIN_PD
We are saddened to hear of the loss of @ChampaignPD (IL) this morning. Ofc. Chris Oberheim was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the entire @ChampaignPD #EnoughIsEnough #RIP #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/LLDzVQmjv0— Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) May 19, 2021
@OrlandParkpd
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all members of the Champaign Police Department and to the family and friends of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Our deepest condolences.”— Orland Park Police Dept (@OrlandParkpd) May 19, 2021
Whiteside County @SheriffBooker
My thoughts and prayers go to the Champaign Police Department and Officer Chris Oberheim family— Sheriff John Booker (@SheriffBooker) May 19, 2021