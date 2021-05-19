Illinois attorney general on Champaign officer death: 'May his memory be a blessing'

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he was told about the shooting death of a Champaign officer Wednesday "as I was meeting with federal and local prosecutors and other law enforcement authorities to focus on how we can collaborate to fight the increase of violent crime in Central Illinois."

Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, authorities said. He was responding to a domestic distriburance at an apartment complex and a suspect opened fire, police said.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Chris Oberheim. Officer Oberheim lost his life today serving his community, and we honor his bravery. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved him," Raoul said.

The shootout happened days after Cobb said he feared that a shooting involving police could happen because the city is dealing with an increase in gun violence.