Illinois child welfare agency scrambles to protect workers as it braces for spike in child abuse reports

“The calls dropped. That doesn’t mean the abuse has stopped,” said hotline call-taker Cesareo Lopez. “The kids, I am concerned about them.”

Preliminary DCFS data shows the number of hotline calls plummeted from an average of more than 6,000 calls per week to only 3,400 in the week ending March 22, and then just 2,600 calls during the next week ending Sunday. Illinois children have been held out of school since March 17.

“It doesn’t mean that the abuse has stopped. It means that we are not hearing about it and our mandated reporters are not seeing it, and that petrifies me,” hotline call-taker Jessica Jenner told the Tribune. “We have conversations among ourselves about how it is scary that we don’t have people with eyes on our kids, because we know that the abuse hasn’t miraculously stopped. We just don’t know about it yet.”

Similar drops are recorded every summer because school personnel often are first to spot bruises or cuts, or report a child's outcries, DCFS workers say. Mandated reports from school and social services personnel account for 57% of the hotline's call volume, records show.