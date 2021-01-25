Illinois circuit clerk resigns after DUI citation

MARION — Williamson County Circuit Clerk Austin Crabb resigned Saturday, two days days after she was cited with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Crabb, 33, of Carterville, was stopped by a Marion police officer at approximately 12:12 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Halfway Road and West Main Street, according to Marion Police Department records. In addition to the DUI, she was issued citations for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper turn at an intersection.

Early Saturday morning, Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party, called for Crabb's resignation in a letter posted to social media. The letter states that Republican Party officials obtained the police report and video and audio recordings of Crabb's arrest through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The letter said the following discoveries were made upon reviewing the information: Crabb was arrested for DUI. The audio and video recording captures Crabb making disparaging remarks to police officers. The recording and police report stated Crabb admitted to drinking in her office in the Williamson County Courthouse because of the long hours she has been working.