 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Illinois community mourns death of fire chief known as the 'epitome of selfless service'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner died Thursday after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, according to the city administrator.

"To know Todd is to understand he was born into public service," South Roxana City Administrator Bob Coles said. "He was the epitome of selfless service to his community."

Werner had a heart attack while visiting his mother in Wood River on Sunday night. He died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Werner was 48 and joined the fire department in 1996, becoming chief in 2013, The Alton Telegraph reported.

In addition to serving as fire chief, Werner served on the Chouteau Township Board and as a member of the South Roxana, and was a former South Roxana police officer.

Werner served as a role model for young firefighters and mentored them "as if they were his own," Coles said.

"Todd was a community leader and not only was I blessed to have him within my life but the entire town benefited from Todd's generosity," Coles added.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

Lithium batteries exploded loudly overnight inside a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois that officials had believed was long abandoned, and fire officials have decided to let the blaze burn out because they fear trying to extinguish it could trigger more explosions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Naturalization ceremony held at Wrigley Field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News