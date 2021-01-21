Illinois man accused of threatening violence at Biden inauguration ordered to remain in custody

A suburban Chicago man was ordered held without bond Thursday on federal charges alleging he left a message for a U.S. representative threatening to shoot up “terrorist” Democrats at the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., this week.

In deciding that Louis Capriotti was a danger to the community, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes rejected the defense argument that there was no evidence Capriotti had any real plan to act on the threat.

“Threats hurt people,” Fuentes said at the end of a nearly 90-minute hearing. “They terrorize people. They make people afraid. There’s an argument to be made that’s what they’re intended to do in the first place.”

The judge also said it was “very, very concerning” that Capriotti had continued to make telephonic threats of violence to members of Congress even after the FBI approached him a year ago and warned he could face criminal charges.

“(The FBI) explicitly discussed some of these calls and told him that this conduct had to stop, and then he didn’t stop,” Fuentes said. “It continued and it escalated.”

During the hearing, prosecutors played an excerpt of the Dec. 29 call at the heart of the criminal complaint, left on a voicemail for a U.S. representative from New Jersey.