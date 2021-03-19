Illinois man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at state senator from Chicago

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said he is awaiting reports from police detectives before making a final decision on charges against Hoyle.

Sims said the incident began about 8:15 p.m. Monday after he left the Stratton Office Building, where he underwent a test for COVID-19 in advance of Senate sessions and committee meetings later in the week.

He said he was westbound on Lawrence Avenue, headed to a home he owns on the city's west side, and was talking with his wife by phone on a Bluetooth device when his wife told him that she heard a beeping sound in the background.

It turned out that a man later identified as Hoyle was driving behind Sims and was beeping his horn and turning his lights off and on, according to Sims.

"He was riding the horn, then cut in front of me and slammed on his brake on Lawrence a couple blocks before the dip in the road next to Pasfield Golf Course," Sims said.

"There were a million things going through my mind," Sims said. "I didn't know what this was, where he came from, how long he had been behind me, how dangerous he was, and whether he was trying to stop me so other cars could come out."