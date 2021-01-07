Illinois man arrested in U.S. Capitol raid, police say

WASHINGTON — An Illinois man was among the people arrested Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Capitol Police said Bradley Ruskelas, of Inverness, was arrested for unlawful entry. He was one of 10 arrested people listed on a release issued by the department.
Inverness is a village in Cook County.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage.”
A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Sund defended his agency’s response from criticism that officers did not stop the incursion. He says his agency “had a robust plan” for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests, but what occurred Wednesday was “criminal riotous behavior.”
He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.