Illinois man caught on TikTok video fighting National Guard at Capitol arrested

An Illinois man who allegedly appears in a TikTok video fighting National Guard officials outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested, according to federal authorities.

Mathew Capsel, who goes under the name Mateo Q Capsel, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting law enforcement when the Capitol was breeched earlier this month, officials said.

According to federal documents, the FBI received screenshots of a Facebook page under Capsel’s nickname, Mateo Q Capsel. Witnesses reported that Capsel was “known to be violent” and was at the Capitol building when protesters and rioters got on the building before entering and had posted a video of this on his Facebook page.

The 11-page complaint included photos of Capsel, who authorities say was identified partially by his face tattoo.

Documents also show screenshots from Capsel’s alleged TikTok account and video recordings posted to TikTok by a third person who also spoke to the FBI. That video shows Capsel “charging against a lined group of National Guardsman, running into their protective shields,” according to federal officials.

