Illinois man gets 15-year prison term for 2019 triple-fatal DUI crash outside Peoria

PEORIA — A Galesburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for being intoxicated when his vehicle collided with another, killing three in December 2019.

Pedro H. Orozco, 21, must serve at least 85% of his sentence, or 12 3/4 years. It wasn't clear how much time he spent in custody at the Fulton County Jail while the case progressed.

He pleaded guilty last fall to aggravated DUI, a felony that could have sent him to prison for up to 28 years. Normally, the charge has a 14-year cap, but because multiple people died, the sentence was enhanced.

Orozco also must pay $12,687 in restitution, a Fulton County judge ordered at his Friday sentencing hearing.

According to authorities, on Dec. 20, 2019, Orozco was driving north on Illinois Route 97 when his vehicle collided with another headed west on Illinois Route 9. The accident occurred at an intersection west of Fiatt, an unincorporated community located north of Cuba.

The three occupants of the westbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Killed were Archie Allen, 71; Marvin Brockett, 66; and Carol Seibert, 76, all of Burlington, Iowa. The three were returning home from Canton, where they had been line dancing.

