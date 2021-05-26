Illinois man pleads guilty in 1992 murder years after DNA linked him to crime and exonerated another

CHICAGO — A man whose DNA linked him to the brutal 1992 slaying of a 6-year-old boy — and exonerated another man who was in prison for the killing — pleaded guilty to attempted murder Tuesday, Cook County court records show.

Osborne Wade, 47, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. With expected credit for good behavior and time already served, he could be released in about two decades. Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide him with medical and mental health treatment behind bars.

Prosecutors’ framing of the evidence when Wade was charged in 2016 seemed cut-and-dried: They had his DNA on the boy’s clothes, he confessed to the slaying to police and wrote letters of apology to the boy’s family.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office did not give details about why the charge was modified to the lesser offense, stating only that they “concluded that based on the evidence and the law, it was appropriate to resolve this case with a plea agreement and agreed prison sentence.”