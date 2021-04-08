Illinois man who livestreamed riot trip to Minneapolis pleads guilty to arson

MINNEAPOLIS – An Illinois man who live-streamed his riot trip to Minneapolis last summer, including filming a portion of his role in burning down a Sprint store, pleaded guilty in Minnesota U.S. District Court Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting arson.

Matthew Rupert, of Galesburg, Ill., was the first person to be charged with federal crimes for participating in the looting and arson that took place after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. He was originally charged with counts of civil disorder and riot as well, but the U.S. Attorney's Office dropped all but the arson charge as part of a plea agreement.

Rupert faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of five years in prison, and prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel for seven-and-a-half to nine-and-a-half years. He could also be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to pay restitution. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Rupert has been held in the Sherburne County jail for 10 months.

In the plea hearing, Rupert admitted to traveling to Minneapolis on May 28, after seeing news of riots breaking out. He posted a Facebook message before he left inviting "goons" to join him, saying he'd rented hotel rooms and planned to "take hella good videos." At least one person, a 17-year-old, took him up on the offer.