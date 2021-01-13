Illinois police oppose 'rushed' reform bill, but Black leaders say it's time to take action

Rodney Brown, a St. Louis activist who organized a protest at St. Clair County Jail last year calling for an end to cash bail, says the bill presents a better alternative to the calls for defunding that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I feel like this a great compromise from the defund the police call that was so popular over the summer. This bill isn't taking away money from the police. It's actually just being more strategic with policing," Brown said.

Ending qualified immunity protections would help hold bad cops accountable, Brown added. He said he believes police are opposed to it because they "are scared that they won't be able to get away with murder."

"That kind of sucks because these are policies that you think the police force would embrace. I think we saw early last week when white mobs rushed the U.S. Capitol: As many injuries as there could've been, and that didn't happen. Officers showed restraint. That needs to be a national trend, but they also need to be held accountable for violating people's rights," Brown said.

Police groups are also concerned about the effects of ending cash bail. While it could reduce the number of unnecessarily jailed people who can't afford bond, it could also jeopardize an officer's authority if they were forced to release a suspect, Johnson said.