Illinois prison deaths would require family notification

In a January interview with Injustice Watch, Mayfield stressed the importance of an office completely independent from the corrections department. Her bill would require the ombudsman to report to the lieutenant governor’s office.

Mayfield said that she plans to reintroduce this legislation in the General Assembly’s upcoming session. In light of the General Assembly’s passage of sweeping criminal justice reform in January, she said, “now is the time. We have to throw everything up against the wall and just see what sticks.”

Todd Belcore, the co-founder and executive director of Chicago-based advocacy organization Social Change, has been one of the leaders behind the drafting of the ombudsman legislation.

“The inmates’ concerns are family concerns in our mind,” Belcore told Injustice Watch. “We have hundreds of pages of legislation and what we end up negotiating into the final version, I don’t know, but it’s certainly a critical piece of it.”

A band-aid solution?

Several other U.S. states have established ombudsman offices to oversee corrections departments, with varying results for families.

In 2018, Washington State created an Ombuds office following an eleven-year grassroots push from families and advocates.