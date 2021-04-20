Illinois reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a statement Tuesday said the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd "gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all."
“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family. His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice," said Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Other reactions to the conviction:
"Today, after 11 months, we have finally received a verdict that suggests we may have some common sense of justice. While it's important to have faith in the future of our own humanity, it should not have taken George Floyd losing his life, Gianna Floyd losing her father, for our hearts and minds to change."
— House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Chicago
"Until we can achieve a society where everyone is given the opportunity to fulfil their best lives, we must continue to fight for real safety and justice for all. Public safety must belong to us, the people.”
— State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago
“While I’m pleased that the jury made the right decision, this verdict will not bring George Floyd back. As a country, we still have a long way to go to fully eradicate racism."
— State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago
“Over a year ago, George Floyd’s death spurred unrest across the nation. Today’s verdict offers some consolation that racism, bigotry and violence carry consequences."
— State Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove
“With today’s verdict, Derek Chauvin has been held accountable for the murder of George Floyd. At a basic minimum, this is what we need, and I am relieved to see the verdict. But we must ask ourselves now what justice will look like for George Floyd."
— State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago