Illinois says incarcerated should get early COVID-19 vaccine

“Vaccinating prisoners will save lives in the facilities and in the communities surrounding them,” said Camille Bennett, director of the ACLU of Illinois’ Corrections Reform Project, in a statement Monday. “This is good policy.”

People detained in federal prisons, still designated as Phase 2 recipients in CDC guidelines, could still wait months for a vaccine.

Cook County has not yet received vaccine doses to administer to people detained in jail, but staff is currently working with the Sheriff’s Office to develop a vaccination program, said Caryn Stancik, chief communications officer for Cook County Health, on Tuesday.

When the vaccines arrive, they will be administered to residents within the jail facility over several weeks. If someone is released before they can get the second dose, they will maintain priority status for vaccination, according to Stancik.

Renaldo Hudson spent most of the pandemic in Stateville before his release in December. He described delays to vaccinating incarcerated people as a “security breach” that risks the very people whose health correctional facilities are charged with protecting.