Illinois State Police find two men with gunshot wounds in car on bridge to St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS -- Illinois State Police, responding to a report of a car stalled in the westbound lane of the Poplar Street Bridge, found two men inside with gunshot wounds at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.
The injured men, one 29 years old and the other 31, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Illinois State Police District 11. A third person, a 27-year-old woman, also was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the release states
People in the car said someone fired at them from a moving vehicle, according to the release.
The identities of the shooting victims and other details were not immediately available.
