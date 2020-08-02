You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State Police find two men with gunshot wounds in car on bridge to St. Louis
0 comments

Illinois State Police find two men with gunshot wounds in car on bridge to St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS -- Illinois State Police, responding to a report of a car stalled in the westbound lane of the Poplar Street Bridge, found two men inside with gunshot wounds at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.

The injured men, one 29 years old and the other 31, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Illinois State Police District 11. A third person, a 27-year-old woman, also was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the release states

People in the car said someone fired at them from a moving vehicle, according to the release.

The identities of the shooting victims and other details were not immediately available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Holiday weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News