Illinois State Police investigating 2 separate expressway shootings on Easter
CHICAGO — Illinois State Police were investigating two shootings on Chicago expressways during Easter weekend, including one that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The first shooting happened at 2:52 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway, west of Kostner Avenue, state police said. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year old man from Westchester, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Chicago police notified state police that there was a shooting there, state police said. The passenger was not injured.

State police also were investigating a shooting from about 6:10 a.m. on Saturday on the Kennedy Expressway southbound, north of Belmont Avenue, officials said.

The driver, a 48-year-old Chicago man, was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

