Illinois State Police trooper from Greenville arrested
Illinois State Police trooper from Greenville arrested

An Illinois State Police trooper from Greenville was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing drugs, the state police said Saturday.

Nolan Morgan, 40, who is based in Collinsville, was arrested Friday and is in Bond County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Morgan, who has since been terminated, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was further charged with the manufacture of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms. Both are Class X felonies.

A police investigation was initiated Thursday after it was learned that Morgan was possibly manufacturing drugs at his home in Greenville, which is about 75 miles southeast of Springfield. Investigators conducted multiple interviews and a search of his home where they gathered evidence that included approximately 260 grams of psilocybin, or hallucinogenic, mushrooms packaged for delivery, police said in a statement.

Morgan was arrested by ISP investigators at District 11 headquarters in Collinsville.

It's unclear if Morgan, a 2018 graduate from the Illinois State Police Academy, is represented.

