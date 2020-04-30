Illinois Supreme Court asked to consider Pritzker stay-at-home authority

Bailey, as a government employee, is already exempt from its provisions, the state added.

“While the circuit court order on its face pertains specifically to Bailey, the implications extend far beyond Bailey and jeopardize the health of Illinois residents throughout the state in several ways,” the office wrote.

McHaney’s ruling “threatens the legitimacy of the governor’s actions” as well as any further actions he deems necessary, according to the filing. And if the ruling is allowed to stand, the General Assembly would need to meet to determine what further steps are needed. That would be “risking the health of its members and staff,” the office argued.

The state also wrote that because Bailey’s win at the circuit court level inspired other residents to file related cases, this will cause a “patchwork of conflicting orders” from courts across Illinois.

“In light of these significant, time-sensitive, life-or-death public health concerns, and the potential restraint on the governor’s necessary authority to manage them given the circuit court’s (order),” it is important the Supreme Court take over this case, the attorney general’s office argued.