Illinois Supreme Court: Pleading guilty does not prevent innocence claims

In the Cannon case, the court rejected the defendant’s postconviction claim of actual innocence because, the 1970 Illinois Supreme Court opinion states, “(b)efore his plea of guilty was accepted, the defendant, represented by appointed counsel, was fully and carefully admonished by the trial judge.”

The appellate court concluded that it must follow the legal guidance in the Cannon case, “until the supreme court says otherwise.”

Illinois Supreme Court justices clarified in Thursday’s opinion that the appellate court’s reliance on the Cannon case law was misplaced, as the 50-year-old opinion served only as “dicta,” or a nonbinding legal opinion, and “does not control this case.”

“This court refuses to turn a blind eye to the manifest injustice and failure of our criminal justice system that would result from the continued incarceration of a demonstrably innocent person, even where a defendant pleads guilty,” the court’s opinion states. “Accordingly, we find defendants who plead guilty may assert an actual innocence claim under the (law).”

While the justices found that Reed was allowed to claim innocence despite his guilty plea, they did not accept Reed’s argument that Callaway’s affidavit would alter the outcome of a trial.