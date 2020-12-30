Illinois Supreme Court to decide fate of last contested medical marijuana growing license in the state

“The award of the license to Curative is therefore clearly erroneous; the Court has the definite and firm conviction that a mistake has been made,” the judge wrote.

However, the judge added, the license should not necessarily go to Medponics. The rules state that in case a company forfeits the permit, it shall be awarded to the next highest-scoring applicants. Medponics scored fifth-highest. The judge did not order the Department of Agriculture to award the license to anyone, but ruled that the agency should reevaluate and rescore all the applicants to determine which qualified applicant falls outside of the 2,500-foot setback.

Curative Health appealed the initial court ruling. Before the appeal was resolved, in October 2019, Curative Health was among the first in the state awarded a license to also grow recreational marijuana. This prompted the city of Zion, which is counting on Medponics to bring in much-needed cash to the city, to issue a cease-and-desist letter demanding Columbia Care, Curative’s owner, stop producing marijuana for recreational sale.

At the time, Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Krista Lisser said a stay was put on the 2017 ruling pending the outcome of Columbia Care’s appeal, meaning the company’s medical growing permit was effectively active at that time and the company met that requirement for a recreational license.